James Kenneth Pankau Jr.

James K. Pankau Jr., 75, of St Joseph, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022 at his home. He was born December 29, 1946 in St. Joseph, son of Goldie and James Pankau. He attended Lafayette High School. He married Harlene Spillman on May 1, 1981. Jim was a US Air Force Veteran. He worked at Quaker Oats, retiring after nearly 25 years. He loved dirt track racing, working in his yard, especially hunting moles, and spending time with his kids. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, John Jacobs. Survivors include: wife, Harlene Pankau of the home, son, Chad Price of Agency, MO, daughter, Lorie Graves of IN, sister, Linda Smith of St. Joseph, grandchildren, Brittany (Wes) Jones, Lauren Daniels, Birdie Healey, and Calem Graves, great-grandchildren, James, Jordan, Josie, Laile, Layton, and Ellie, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Jim Longe officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to Mosaic Hospice.