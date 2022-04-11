James L. Kelly, 89, Hamilton, Missouri, returned to his Heavenly home on Wednesday March 30, 2022.
He was born August 25, 1932, in Bogard, Missouri to Laurence and Marjorie (Dinsmore) Kelly.
James married Ella Mae Holloway May 16, 1951. She preceded him in death July 11, 2012.
Upon returning from his service in the U.S. Army, James was employed as a lineman/electrician through Farmers Electric. He and Ella Mae made their home in Mendon, MO, where they raised their 4 children. In 1973 they were transferred to Hamilton, MO, where they stayed until his retirement.
James was a Christian and a member of Harmony Presbyterian Church in Easton, Missouri, where he served as a deacon.
Dad loved watching all the classic old westerns. He was an avid reader of anything western. He enjoyed collecting old tractors. He enjoyed watching the birds outside the window by his easy chair. The feeders were always full. He also enjoyed putting together puzzles.
He was a faithful husband, loving father and grandfather.
He was also preceded in death by his parents.
James is survived by his children, Ricky Kelly (Linda), Pamela D. Hibler (Joe), Lawrence R. Kelly (Lori), Becky S. Kelly; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, John Vernon Kelly (Linda), sister, Mary Sue Kepley (Phil); numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside Farewell Services & Inurnment 1:00P.M. Friday, Kidder Cemetery, Kidder, Missouri. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.