James L. Taylor, 72

James Leroy Taylor, 72, of Skidmore, MO, passed away on January 27, 2022, at the Community Hospital in Fairfax, MO.
James was born November 25, 1949 in Maryville, MO. His parents were Charles William Taylor and Betty Ann (Schulte) Taylor. He was preceeded in death by his parents and a sister Barbara Sue who died in infancy.
James graduated from Maryville High School. He also graduated from a technical school in St. Joseph, MO and had attended NWMSU.
James proudly served his country in the United States Army for 3 years. He had been stationed overseas in Okinawa, Japan.
On March 21, 1975 at the First Methodist Church in Maryville, Missouri he was united in marriage to Elizabeth Ilene Horn. They made their home in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Jim worked for the Nebraska State Department of Roads designing bridges and Fowler Construction Company doing construction. In 1976 Jim and Ilene created Taylor Construction and Cabinetry in Lincoln, Nebraska. He was noted as one of the top builders in the area and designed solutions for other builders who sought his expertise. Jim also built a new home for his parents in Maryville, Missouri.
In 1987 they moved to Boulder, Colorado where he worked for the Bureau of Standards making designs for their projects and overseeing their completion. In 1989 Jim and Ilene started Wood and Steel Design in Boulder, Colorado.
In 2003 they retired and volunteered on numerous design projects with Hardhats for Christ traveling in their rv. In 2004 they moved to Skidmore, Missouri where Jim remodeled a house to live in near family. Then Jim did a 5 year contract in design and construction in Nevada for the National Parks Campground at Hoover Dam.
One of his hobbies was woodworking and he made himself available to teach kids his craftsmanship. He loved photography and perfected his craft. He became a member of the Colorado Nature Camera Club of Boulder and the Flat Iron Photo Club of Boulder. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking and riding bikes in the great outdoors. He was a strong believer in our second amendment rights. He enjoyed perfecting his shooting skills together with family and friends.
Jim attended the Skidmore Christian Church and enjoyed the Bible studies he participated in.
He is survived by his wife Elizabeth Ilene Taylor of their home in Skidmore MO, by his sister Carol Ann Markel of Omaha, NE, three brothers Charles David Taylor of Maryville, MO, Harold Wayne (Chandra) Taylor of Nathrop, CO, and William Edward Taylor of Cameron, MO, his Aunt Irene Schulte, his uncle and aunt, (Ed) Pat Cook, a Godchild, Katrina Ann Markel, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, on Saturday, February 5th, 2022 at the Bram Funeral Home in Maryville. The burial with Military Honors will follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville, MO.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Friday, February 4, 2022, from 5-7 PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to: Post 442 of the VFW in Maryville or to the Nodaway Community Veterans Service Fund, or to American Legion Post 100, Maryville.
