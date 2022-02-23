James Lee Cone 63 passed from this life at his home in Shawnee, Kansas on February 20, 2022. Lee was born to Col. Fred J. Cone, Ret. and Mary Bryan (Reid) Cone in Kingsville, Texas on April 24, 1958. He was married to Pamela Herpich in Troy, Kansas on August 13, 1983.
Lee received a bachelor's degree in animal husbandry from the University of Missouri - Columbia in 1980 and upon graduation, traveled to the Philippines as a Journeyman Missionary of the Foreign Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention until 1982. At the conclusion of his missionary service he came to St. Joseph to spend time with his grandmother Mrs. Jess (Marie) Cone, and he and Pamela met and married.
The couple moved to Kansas City, Missouri where Lee worked in real estate appraisal while Pamela attended law school. He continued his appraisal work upon their return to St. Joseph in 1986. Lee and Pamela shared an interest in the restoration of antique furniture and historic homes and pursued that passion as a team. Realizing his interest in construction, Lee began work as a construction inspector for the prison construction in Cameron, Missouri, and later worked as a supervisor with a construction firm in St. Joseph which built small public works projects.
In 2001 Lee sustained a severe head injury in a fall. Though he could not speak or walk as a result of his injury, he worked tenaciously and tirelessly with rehabilitation specialists to regain as much ability as he could, and he continued to work up until the day before his passing from this life. He had begun to stand with assistance, and he was developing skill檪 to communicate using his eyes to control a speech generating device. Through it all, gripping a hammer remained one of his favorite activities.
As a young man, Lee accepted Christ as his savior. Lee's love of God and Jesus Christ was important from his early expression of faith throughout his lifetime, and if asked about it, he would still indicate that "yes" he loved the Lord. His missionary work in the Philippines was an important faith work for him. He was a serious gardener, restoration carpenter, lover of animals, and life-long learner on many subjects, from reading Hebrew to mastering foreign language, turning wood, and to using modern technology even when his body was challenged.
Lee is survived by wife Pamela, father Col. Fred J. Cone, Ret. , his sister Teri Cone (Paul Sauerland) and their children, Lucas and Aaron, and his brother Rex (Jennifer) Cone and their children, Gretchen and Miles. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters-in-laws and their seven children and a host of caregivers he's known, who added color to his life.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM Saturday, February 26, 2022, followed by a Celebration of Lee's Life and public livestream at the Rupp Funeral Home, 2:00 pm Saturday February 26, 2022. Memorials are requested to a Charity of the donors choice. Cremation under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home. online livestream, obituary, and condolences at www.ruppfuneral.com