James Loren Swaim, 68, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022.
He was born November 16, 1953 in Kansas City, Missouri to James and Vada (Minton) Swaim.
Loren was a lifelong resident of St. Joseph and graduated from Central High School in 1971. He worked at St. Joseph Specialty Industries for 20 years.
He lived with his mother until 2006, then lived in a group home for 13 years. He spent the last three years at St. Joseph Senior Living.
Loren held a special place in everyone’s heart.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his sister, Diane Long; niece, Kimberly Collado (Jaime); great-nieces and nephews, Vada Van Sickle, Astraea Collado, and Kash Collado.
Services will be private, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemtery. The family suggests memorial donations to the Autism Alliance of Northwest Missouri.