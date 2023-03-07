James M. Skinner
1988-2023
James Matthew Skinner, 34, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023.
He was born December 22, 1988 to James Kelly and Janice Skinner in Jackson, Mississippi.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, James Daniel Skinner.
Survivors include his father, James Kelly Skinner (Tracey) of Forest, Mississippi; mother, Janice Skinner; wife, Kayla Sistrunk of Harperville, Mississippi; son, James David Skinner of St. Joseph, Missouri; mother of child, Kristin Olson of St. Joseph, Missouri; sister, Amber Skinner of Tacoma, Washington; brother, Christopher Skinner of Brandon, Mississippi; nephew, Jaxon Skinner; niece, Avalyn Skinner; and grandmother, Helen Skinner of Brandon, Mississippi.
Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. The family suggests memorial gifts to Valley Hope of Atchison. Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com.