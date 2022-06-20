 Skip to main content
James M. Stephenson, 45

James M. Stephenson

James M. Stephenson, 45, Bethany, Missouri, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022 at a healthcare facility in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

On August 27, 1976 he was born in Yakima, Washington to Charles and Yvonne (Burrell-Burgess) Stephenson.

James enjoyed working on cars, bar-b-cuing, and spending time with family.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa; father, Charles; brothers, Jonathan and Viktor Stephenson; aunt, Juanita Dennis; extended family and friends.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

