James Otto Kissick

James O. Kissick 77, of Warsaw, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at a Kansas City hospital as result of injuries from an auto accident. He was born April 11, 1945 in Dearborn, MO, son of Susie and Otto Kissick. He graduated from Faucett High School. Jim married Ellen Burley, who preceded him in death. On September 1, 2018, he married Linda Sollars. He served in the US Marines for four and half years, later served in the US Army, and the Kansas National Guard, retiring in 1992. Jim also retired from Quaker Oats, where he worked as a power engineer. He enjoyed fishing, playing computer games, especially cards and poker. He also enjoyed sharing military stories, and was a member of American Legion Post 359 and Marine Core League in Warsaw. James was preceded in death by Wife, Ellen Kissick, his parents, siblings, Randy Kissick, Sherry Burley, and son, Garry James Kunzler Jr. Survivors include: his wife Linda Kissick of the home, daughters, Sonya (Earl Harding) Gray of Warsaw and Regina Stufflebean of St Joseph, step-daughters, Beth (Kenny Boorn) Hoffman and Jackie (Vince) Presto, siblings, Larry (Bridgett) Kissick of Warsaw, MO, Billy Kissick of Savannah, MO, Charlie (Sharon) Kissick of St. Joseph, Bonnie Jean Carpenter of Savannah, MO, Judy McKnight of St. Joseph, Peggy Sue Ebel of St. Joseph, and Diane Jones of West Des Moines, IA, 1/2 sister, Norma Jean Lanham, 15 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Reverend Larry Gray officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery.
- KQ2 News:
- Download Our Apps
- Email Alerts