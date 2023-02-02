James Sterzinger
1955-2023
James Sterzinger, 67, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
He was born November 3, 1955 in New Carlisle, Ohio to Ed and Edna (Benton) Sterzinger. They preceded him in death.
James married Debra Kay Dillon on February 28, 1978.
James was a religious man. He liked all things Cherokee, loved military movies, antique and junk shops. He was a wonderful cook.
Survivors include his wife; children, Shaun (Linda), Trevor and Jamie; five grandchildren; and two brothers, Danny (Cheryl), and David.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.