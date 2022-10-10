Jammie D. Seippel 24, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 in Saint Joseph, MO. He was born September 28, 1997 in St. Joseph, MO. Survivors include: his daughter, Galaxy, birth mother, Stacy Marshall, and birth father, Jason Climer, his grandparents, Garold Seippel and Sylvia Seippel who adopted him, 6 brothers and 2 sisters, his maternal grandfather, Marvin (Lisa) Bayer, and numerous friends. The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm Tuesday, with funeral services and public livestream starting at 2:00 pm Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to Jammie Seippel online funeral fund at www.ruppfuneral.com click obituary, then funeral fund or to the funeral home directly.
