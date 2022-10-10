 Skip to main content
Jammie D. Seippel 24, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 in Saint Joseph, MO. He was born September 28, 1997 in St. Joseph, MO. Survivors include: his daughter, Galaxy, birth mother, Stacy Marshall, and birth father, Jason Climer, his grandparents, Garold Seippel and Sylvia Seippel who adopted him, 6 brothers and 2 sisters, his maternal grandfather, Marvin (Lisa) Bayer, and numerous friends. The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm Tuesday, with funeral services and public livestream starting at 2:00 pm Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to Jammie Seippel online funeral fund at www.ruppfuneral.com click obituary, then funeral fund or to the funeral home directly.

