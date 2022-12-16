Jane Michelle Bowman-Caskey, 52, Savannah, Missouri; passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022. As a woman with a generous heart, Jane’s last gift was that of an organ donor.
Jane was born on September 21, 1970 in St. Joseph, Missouri, to Ernest and Margaret “Margie” Bowman. She was a graduate of Savannah R-III High School and received her bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Northwest Missouri State University
After high school, Jane worked for the gas company. Her career as a caregiver for Progressive Community Services spanned more than 20 years.
Jane was a Christian. She had a soft spot in her heart for animals and was an avid reader. She enjoyed ceramics and playing Bingo and could often be found frequenting the library or The Pasture Café.
Jane is survived by her father, Ernest Bowman (Debbie), Savannah, MO; sister, Billie and Darin Bergmann, Urbandale, IA; a brother, Ernest James “Jamey” and Beverly Bowman; Hawarden, IA; nieces and nephews, James (Destine) Bowman, Jack (Terri) Bowman, Chris Svoboda, Tiffany Messer, Emily Kinney; Trevin, Calvin and Kylie Bergmann; great-uncle, Joe Boatright; aunts and uncles, Ron and Adrianne Clark; Margaret Lee Black, Walter Bowman, numerous cousins, friends and companion, James Brown; three step-sisters, Laura Johnson, Sarah Lawson, and Paige Carman.
Jane was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret “Margie” Bowman, cousin, Cara Clark; uncle, James Black; aunt, Cathy Bowman and her maternal and paternal grandparents.
Memorial Service 11:00 AM Saturday, December 17 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel, 307 S. 6th St, Savannah, Missouri. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service starting at 10:00 AM. Inurnment Savannah Cemetery at a later date.
Jane was an avid Kansas City CHIEFS, ROYALS and Dallas COWBOYS fan. In her honor, the family would like to invite you to wear your favorite sports attire.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.