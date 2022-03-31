Janet Elaine Yocam, 84, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022.
On February 11, 1938 she was born in St. Joseph, Missouri to Charles and Charlotte (Leininger) Bennett.
She was a member of the First Lutheran Church.
Janet enjoyed her family, bingo, playing cards and watching game shows. She was an avid fan of the KC Chiefs and Royals.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don Yocam; sister, Gwen Stuber (George); and infant twin grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Daniel Yocam; grandchildren, Joshua, Jordan, Bianca, Luke (Olivia); great-grandchildren, Rayden, Gracelynn, Faith; nephew, Michael Stuber (Ann) and their children, Ben, Melissa, Alison; niece, Joyce Windmeyer (Glen) and their children, Emily, Timothy and Elizabeth; beloved dog, Candy.
Graveside Services and interment 1:00 P.M. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery.