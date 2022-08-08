Janet Shelkop 83, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022 in a Saint Joseph, MO., health care center. She was born March 2, 1939 in Elwood, KS, daughter of the late Nelle (Hillgren) and James Rader. She graduated from Elwood High School, and was a homemaker. She played basketball in high school, and enjoyed gardening, dancing, playing tennis, and bowling, she also enjoyed traveling with her husband Jim, but especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was a former of the Hyde Valley United Methodist Church. Janet was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Jim Shelkop, sisters, Micky Shepherd, June Diederich, Evelyn Fraser, Wilda Boeh, and Doris Barnett, brothers, Jim Rader, and W.H. "Bud" Rader. Survivors include, two sons, Scott Shelkop, St. Joseph, MO, and Jason (Stacy) Shelkop, St. Joseph, MO, granddaughter, Haley (Chad) Thompson, grandsons, Bryce Shelkop, and Colby (Laura) Shelkop, three great grandchildren, Aimes & Harlee Thompson, and Ridge Shelkop. The family will receive friends from 10-11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home, followed by funeral services at 11:00 am, Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Alzheimer association. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
