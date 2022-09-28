Janice E. Hart,69, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022. She was born June 3, 1953.
She was preceded in death by daughter, Adrianne; infant son; mother, Ann Roberts; brother, Michael Roberts; stepmother, Peggy Lemasters; stepbrother, Brian Roberts; four nephews and one niece.
She is survived by son, Christopher; grandson, Dylan Hart; sisters, Sherrill Roberts, Margaret Law, and Laura Roberts; stepsisters, Tina Hartley and Kimberly Smith; half-sisters, Rhonda Nida, Tamara Avalos, and Michelle Alexander; granddaughters, Emily and Baylee Bercegay; and seven great-grandchildren.
Janice attended Everett Elementary School from 1958-1967 and Central High School from 1967-1971.
She worked as a waitress at the Robidoux Hotel from 1968-1971 and was a homemaker and volunteered for EOC and Head Start from 1971-1986. She then worked for Stracener Electric from 1986-2004, staying on with Schultz & Stracener Electric & P1 Group until December 2014. Janice worked for Herner Construction from February 2014 until September 2022.
Janice was a Christian.
Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial donations to Second Harvest of Greater St. Joseph, Open Door Food Kitchen, Social Welfare Board, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.