Janice "Jan" Pryor Reed, 84 of St. Joseph, passed away, July 29, 2022. Jan was born October 4, 1937 in St. Joseph, MO, to Paul and Edna (Strope) Pryor.
Prior to retirement she lived and worked in Arizona. Jan married Tom Reed on June 9, 1990 and he preceded her in death on November 20, 2021. She was also preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her sister Paula Bokay; nieces Robin Keller, Kristy Francis (Rod Muff), Mara Pierce (Kyle); nephews, Nathan Bokay (Becky), Jonathan Bokay (Abbey); great nieces Morgan Keller, Maddie Francis-Muff; and great-nephews, Chase Keller, Blayce Peery, Teahen Peery, Aubrey Peery, Jude Bokay, Jax Bokay, and Eli Pierce..
She was a former member of the St. Joseph Area Water Garden Society.
Janice has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Inurnment will be at Leavenworth National Cemetery at a later date.