Janice May (Heath) Humphrey, 86, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022.
She was born April 9, 1936 in Helena, MO to Dewey and Alma (Krause) Heath. She married Jack E. Humphrey on August 29, 1953.
Janice was a very creative and talented lady- there wasn't much she couldn't do. She was an excellent seamstress and quilter. She made hundreds of beautiful quilts for friends and family over the years. She was a member of The Lake Viking Quilters Club for many years and mentored several high school students through the Gallatin 4-H Club. She also crocheted and knitted and taught many other skills. She was an excellent cook and loved cooking for others. Janice's family had a very special place in her heart and the grandkids and great-grandkids could always put a smile on her face and make her day.
Janice suffered a major stroke in 2016 but was able to stay at home because of the devoted care of her husband, Jack.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents Dewey and Alma, sisters Katherine Patrick and Marion Price, and brother Dewey Heath.
Survivors include her husband Jack; children Tina Lohafer (Brian), Steve Humphrey (Lisa), Cindy Ayers (Steve); grandchildren Brooke Schesser (Heath), Keri Alloway (Anthony), Erin Lohafer, Shannon Humphrey (Lindsey), Terin Holcomb (Uriah), Brad Ayers (Jessica), Wes Ayers (Emilie), Jordan Ayers, Drew Ayers (Haley); great-grandchildren Ashlyn Alloway, Skylar Alloway, Paige Schesser, Reese Schesser, Luke Humphrey, Christopher Humphrey, Jackie Humphrey, Dani Holcomb, Braylin Ayers, Paycen Ayers, Vincent Ayers, Avery Ayers, Addison Ayers, Elliot Ayers, Ella Ayers, Dawson Ayers, Asher Ayers, Easton Ayers; great-grand stepchild Blake Holcomb; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM Friday April 22nd at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Funeral service at 11:30 AM. Interment Helena Cemetery in Helena, MO.
Memorial donations may be made to Helena Cemetery or American Stroke Association.