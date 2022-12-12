Jason Daniel Gardner 34, of Henrietta, MO, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 in Camdenton, MO. He was born October 24, 1988 in St. Joseph, Missouri. He worked at High Brothers Lumber & Millwork as a Rental Manager. Jason enjoyed cars and tires, and spending time with his daughter. He was preceded in death by his mother, Brenda Gardner, and fiancée, LizaJane Cosejo-Fajardo. He is survived by father, Roy (Dusty) Gardner II, Henrietta, MO, daughter, Myleigh Jo Gardner, and her mother Tabbi Noland of St. Joseph, MO, brother, Roy Gardner III, and sister, Andrea (Jese) Gardner. A Celebration of Jason’s life will be from 2-4 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at the Rupp Funeral Home. Cremation under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
