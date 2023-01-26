Jason E. Mays
1974-2023
Jason Edward Mays was called home to be with the Lord on January 22, 2023. He was born February 2, 1974 to Robert S. Mays and Gloria E. Mays.
He graduated from Central High School in 1992 and worked as a healthcare provider at Choices. Jason was baptized at an early age at St. Francis Baptist Temple.
Jason was preceded in death by his mother, Gloria, his sister, Jacqueline (Jackii) Mays, and grandparents, Robert and Mary Louise Mays and Donald and Joann Grayson.
Surviving members include his father, Robert and brother, Cedric Mays; his aunts, Mari L. Hooks (Willie) of Kansas City, Missouri, Dr. Marguerite Joyce of Cypress, Texas, Doris Grayson of Plattsburg, Missouri; his uncles, Ronnie (Ernestine) and Clifton Mays of St. Joseph, Missouri, and Clifford Mays (Theodora) of Seattle, Washington as well as several cousins and numerous friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Monday, St. Francis Baptist Temple. Interment Ashland Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.