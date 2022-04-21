Jay W. Claycomb, 87, of St Joseph, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022 at a Wathena, KS health care facility. He was born July 15, 1934 in Maysville, MO, son of Ella and William Claycomb. He graduated from Maysville High School. He married Delores Simpson on December 31, 1954. Jay worked at Armour and Company for over 40 years. Jays life passion was racing motorcycles. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, AF and AM and the Moila Shrine. He also was a member of Brookdale Church. Jay was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Josh Oliver. Survivors include, wife, Delores Claycomb of the home, sons, Larry (Treasa) Claycomb, Richard (Tami) Claycomb and Scott (Shirley) Claycomb, grandchildren, Melinda, Melanie, Jamie, Jason, Monica, numerous great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Claycomb has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Monday, April 25, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to Wathena Health Care and Rehabilitation. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.