Jean A. Woods, 80, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022.
On January 23, 1942 she was born to Lloyd and Mary (Conrad) Agan in Peru, Iowa.
Jean married Thomas Lough Woods on November 24, 1963. He survives of the home.
She was a kindergarten teacher until staying home to raise her family. Jean was an active member of PEO and her Bridge Group. She loved KU basketball and more recently, KU football. She was an antique dealer and enjoyed interior decorating.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Anita Thomure; and granddaughter, Lindsay Lange.
Survivors include her husband of 58 years; children, Jeffrey Woods (Michelle), Julie Woods (William), Gregory Woods (Michelle); grandchildren, Adam, Zachary, Aly (William), Henry, Kathleen, Shannon; great-grandchildren, Lily, Lucas, Wesley; brother, William Agan; niece, Jacquie Hubbard; and nephew, Andrew Thomure.
The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Private Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to InterServ, 5400 King Hill Avenue, St. Joseph, Missouri 64504.