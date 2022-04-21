Cameron, Missouri- Jean Ann Kessler, 84, passed away April 18,2022.
A Cameron resident since 1970, Jean was born in Jamestown, NY on August 13,1937 to Frank and Edith (Pearson) Headd.
Jean served as Administrative Assistant at the Cameron United Methodist Church for 25
years, retiring in 2000. She was a member of Cameron United Methodist Church and Martha
Circle, Xi Epsilon Sorority and Chapter BK, of P.E.O.. Jean was active in the community serving
as CMC Ambassador, America Cancer Road to Recovery Program Coordinator, Cameron
Park Board, Cameron Youth Summer Ball Program, Coordinator for the original Cameron Food
Pantry, Cub Scout and Girl Scout leader, and numerous church activities. Her community involvement was recognized in 2007 as Cameron Woman of the Year.
Jean was preceded by her parents; sister, Carolyn Johnson, sisters-in-law, JoAnn Headd, and Patricia Kessler.
Jean is survived by her husband, Richard, who she married June 20,1959 in Jamestown, NY;
daughter, Cheryl (Danny) Hymes of Osage Beach, MO; sons, Steven (Cathy) Kessler,
Louisville, KY, and Scot (Julie) Kessler, Kansas City, MO; grandchildren, Danielle Hymes, Kansas City, MO, Shae Hymes, and Dylan Hymes, Osage Beach MO, Clara Kessler and Thomas Kessler, Louisville, KY, Remy Kessler and Harper Kessler, Kansas City, MO; brother, Franklin Headd, Plantation, FL; and brother-in-law, Lloyd Kessler, Simpsonville, SC.
Services: 11:00 AM, Monday, April 25, 2022 at Cameron United Methodist Church, Cameron, Missouri. Visitation: 4:00-6:00 PM, Sunday afternoon, April 24th, at the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home. Burial in Cameron Memory Gardens.
Memorials are requested to the Cameron United Methodist Church or charity of your
choice.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.