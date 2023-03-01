Jean E. Curry
1936-2023
Jean E. Curry, 86, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, February 27, 2023.
She was born February 28, 1936 to Gerald and Frances (Stoltz) Carolus in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Jean graduated from the Convent of the Sacred Heart in 1954 and attended Duchesne College in Omaha, Nebraska.
She married Edward Curry September 15, 1956.
She worked at her family-owned business, Jerre-Anne’s Cafeteria & Bakery and later became a co-owner.
She was a member of the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary and Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.
Jean was a devoted and loving mother to her children, especially caring for Chuck after his car accident in 1978.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Frances Carolus; infant twin sister, Joan Carolus; sister, Geraldine Lawhon; 2 infant great grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Ed of the home; children, Chris (Julie) Curry, Cathie (Steve) Schneider, Connie (Greg) Logan, Chuck Curry, and Jeff (Terri) Curry; grandchildren, Janelle (Tyler) Northway, Benson Curry, Allyson (Bo) Bode, Kelsey (Kevin) Morin, Margaret Schneider, Diana (Stratten) Swanner, Haley (Kyle) Richardson, Julia and Ben Schneider; step-grandchildren, Bethany (Raymond) Brown and Tori Thurman; 8 great-granchildren and 3 step great-grandchildren; sisters, Anne Benitz and Charlotte (Bill) Hartigan; numerous nieces & nephews.
The family would like to thank the caretakers, Jeromie, Jackie, Courtney, Simone, Lori, Lynn, and Freudenthal Hospice.
Mass of Christian Burial & Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Friday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Inurnment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Parish Rosary 9:30 A.M. Friday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. The family will gather with friends 9:00 to 9:30 A.M. Friday, Our Lady of Guadalupe. The family suggests memorial gifts to Freudenthal Hospice or Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church or to the donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.