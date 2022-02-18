Jean Elizabeth Helfery 75, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, February 4, 2022 in a Saint Joseph, MO. hospital. She was born December 22, 1946 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Laura and Truman Asher. She married Robert Helfery on October 1, 1965, and he survives of the home. She was a Homemaker. Jean enjoyed bingo, and going to the casino, fishing with Robert in her younger years, and spending time with her family. She was a Christian. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, and a son, Ronald Helfery. Survivors include: husband, Robert C Helfery of the home, sons, Robert E.(Roxie) Helfery, Rodney (Teri) Helfery, and daughter, Rhonda (Michael) Bonham, all of St. Joseph, MO, brother, Truman (Pat) Asher II, sister, Joann (Frank) Springs, 10 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
Funeral services and public livestream 10:00 am Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Rob Diamond officiating. The family will receive friends from 6- 8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Odd Fellows Public Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.