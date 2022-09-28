 Skip to main content
Jean Everett

Jean Everett, 74, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

She was born March 26, 1948, to Frank and Violet (Wilfong) Howard in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Jean was a volunteer for the American Heart Association and College Hill Park Association for many years.

She was great at caring for others. She was recognized by local leaders as a volunteer and influential person. She was a friend to everyone.

Jean enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers. She was also a published poet and was a very passionate writer. She was a bargain hunter, and a regular at local garage sales and thrift stores.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Johnnie White, and Corky Howard; two sisters, Betty Lewis, and Joyce Worley.

Jean is survived by her children, Julie Williams, and Jeff Everett (Jenny); grandchildren, Nick and Lucas Sutton, Orian, Olsen, and Piper Everett; siblings, Melvin Howard, Joey Howard, Frank “Butch” Howard, and Vickie Church; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Graveside Services 3:00 P.M. Saturday, Mount Auburn Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

