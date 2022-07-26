Jean Joy Garber, 91, of St Joseph, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022 at her home. She was born December 8, 1930 in St. Joseph, daughter of Winnie and J.D. Keller. She married Glenn Garber on March 21, 1948. She enjoyed bowling, gardening and loved playing bingo. She was a big supporter of her brother and nephew racing. Jean was preceded in death by husband, Glenn Garber in 1999, her parents, sons, David and Ricky Garber and brother, Douglas Keller. Survivors include, sons, Roger Garber of St Joseph and Ron (Sara) Garber of Branson, MO, sisters, Betty Strasser of St. Joseph and Linda (Jim) Alders near Branson, MO, 10 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
Graveside Funeral Service and Interment will be 11:00 am Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Memorial Park Cemetery. Pastor Rob Diamond officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Wounded Warriors Project.