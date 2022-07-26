Jeanette McCann, 76, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
She was born September 11, 1945 in Cologne, Germany to Henry and Lydia Swiastyn.
She worked at Quaker Oats all the way until it closed.
Jeanette loved to sew, making clothes for herself and her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Connie, John and Michael Swiastyn.
She is survived by her son, Mark McCann; brother, Dan Swiastyn; and several extended family members and friends.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.