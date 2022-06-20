Jeff Scott Brill, 48, Faucett, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
He was born September 18, 1973 in Trenton, Missouri to Kenn and Evelynn (Romesburg) Brill. He was a 1991 graduate of Mid-Buchanan High School.
Jeff married Melinda Wegenka in 1993 and they had two sons together. They were married for 13 years and later divorced. He later married Tonya O’Neal, who preceded him in death. He later then married Kelly Hill.
He worked at Wiese for many years as a field service technician. He was a self-taught welder and excelled at it.
Jeff enjoyed fishing, playing golf and pool with his sons. He was passionate about motorcycles. Outgoing and the life of the party, Jeff loved big Christmases and loved his boys more than anything.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; brother, Rob Lee; and second wife, Tonya.
He is survived by his children, Riley Brill (Samantha Waller) and Jordan Brill; brother, Tyler Stout (Rebecca); mother and father, Evelynn and Gary Stout; nieces and nephews, Colton, Dylan, Sophie, Layla, Cole, Abigail, Anna and Matthew.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.