Jeffery Scott Ford 63, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at his home. He was born December 12, 1958 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Bonnie and Claude Ford. He graduated from Benton High School class of 1977, and married Dorothy Boller on April 22, 1978. Jeff and Dorothy were blessed with 44 wonderful years together. He worked at Ferguson Enterprises as a Branch Manager for 37 years. Jeff enjoyed getting to know his customers and colleagues, and over the course of his career many of them became lifelong close friends. Jeff enjoyed working, taking care of the house and yard, and spending time with Dorothy and the girls. He was a Baptist. Jeff was a devout Kansas City Chiefs fan, and loved watching the games with his family every weekend. He was a thoughtful, kind, and loving man, who kept his consideration for others and his sense of humor right to the very end. Jeffery was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Bradley Joe Ford, father-in-law, Charles Boller, and brother-in-law, Gregg Lighty. Survivors include: wife, Dorothy Ford of the home, daughters, Jessica Ford (Brad James), and Heather Ford of St. Joseph, MO, sister, Connie (Darren) Hale, and brother, Kirby (Martha Lee) Ford both of St. Joseph, MO. Mother-in-law, Alice Boller, sister-in-law, Ginger (Dan) Rudolph, brother-in-law, Tom (Brenda) Boller, all of St. Joseph, MO, brother-in-law, Timothy Boller (Jim Battrell) of Burien WA, sister-in-law, Victoria (Tim) LaBerge of Sammamish WA, and sister-in-law, Margaret Groves of Cordes Junction, AZ, uncle and aunt, Ron and Elaine Baker of St. Joseph, MO, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services and public livestream: 2:00 pm, Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor David Long officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 - 8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Bethel Cemetery, DeKalb, MO. The family would like to thank Mosaic Life Care Cancer Center and Hospice, and Jeff's hospice nurse Jason Atkinson. Memorials are requested to the Friendship Inn of Kansas City at https://www.friendshipinnkc.org/.