Jeffrey Erwin Nemitz 50, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Sunday February 20, 2022 in Kansas City. He was born January 27, 1972 in Heidelberg, German. Jeffrey was preceded in death by his mother, Arlene (Alley)Nemitz, daughter: Arlene Nemitz. He is survived by: father, Fred Nemitz, children: Jessica & Jacquelyn Gammon, Kody & Raymond Smith, Jolene, Paul, & Meri Nemitz, and Amber Arnold-Chastain, his companion Kimberly Smith of the home, five grandchildren, 2 brothers, Ryan & Shawn Nemitz. He will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com
- KQ2 News:
- Download Our Apps
- Email Alerts