Jeffrey Marschel, Jr., 39, of Saint Joseph, MO, passed away October 23, 2022.
Jeffrey graduated from Wathena High School. He served in the United States Air Force.
He is survived by two sons, Dalton Marschel and Dylan Marschel, one grandson Roman Marschel, his parents Jeffrey and Carolyn Marschel, two sisters Meghan (Ryan) Hall and Paula (Jason) Peterson, seven nephews and one niece.
Mr. Marschel will be cremated under the care of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. There are no services scheduled at this time.