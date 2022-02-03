Jenny Stewart, 84, St. Joseph, Missouri, took her last attendance record on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.
She was born January 31, 1938, in St. Joseph, Missouri to Roy and Elsie (Stallsworth) Bradley.
Jenny was the attendance secretary at Benton High School for over 40 years. She treated her students “her kids” with kindness and a sharp wit. Jenny was a member of the Benton Red Coat Association and also served as president of the PTA at Lake Contrary Elementary School.
She enjoyed collecting Mickey Mouse and Campbells Soup memorabilia. Jenny enjoyed shuffleboard, having an ice-cold beer, and dancing the night away. She was an avid Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals fan.
Jenny was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Loretta Brooks; brother, Bob Bradley; and her dog, Lovey.
She is survived by her daughter, Ginger Bundridge (John); granddaughter, London Rice (Spencer); brothers, Don Bradley (Juana), Rich Bradley (Diane); numerous nieces, nephews and extended family; and her cat Ace.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 3:00 to 5:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family would like anyone attending the visitation or service to please wear Kansas City Chiefs or Royals apparel and jeans. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Benton High School Booster Club. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.