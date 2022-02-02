Jerald Lee Marschel, Sr., 96 of Agency, Missouri, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022, at home surrounded by his family.
Jerald was born September 8, 1925, in Andrew County, Missouri to Henry F, Sr. and Nina I. (Jeffries) Marschel.
He attended Castle, Frogge, Pickett and Central High School.
Jerald served in the Air Force during World War II and went on the Honor Flight in 2014 at the age of 88 accompanied by his granddaughter, Marschel Rasco, a Navy Veteran.
On July 15, 1944, he married the love of his life, Clara G. Hillen, in Troy, Kansas. They celebrated 69 years of marriage before her passing on January 10, 2014.
Jerald retired in 1986 after 35 years of service with Wire Rope Corporation and wintered in Arizona for 13 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers, G. William Sr., Henry F. Jr.; sister, Martha Lou Hatchell Williamson; great-granddaughters, Tiffany M. Caffrey, Chanel I. Hall; great grandson, Omari Q. McRelly.
Jerald is survived by children, Jerald L. Jr., Linda G. Cox (Pat), Martha J. Manley, Sondra J. Grieshaber (Mark), Brenda L. Rasco (Brett), Jeffrey T. Marschel, Sr. (Carolyn); 16 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; 19 great-great-grandchildren; cousin, Darleen Tattershell; numerous nieces, nephews and his “fine” girl, Josie.
A special Thank you to Mosaic Life Care Hospice.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to KU Brain Cancer Research or Shriners Hospital for Children. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.