Jeremy Allan Grieshaber, 46, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
He was born February 2, 1976 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Mark Grieshaber and Betsy Hoffman.
Jeremy enjoyed practicing martial arts and working out. Most of all, he had the biggest heart in the world.
He was preceded in death by brothers Jason McCoy and David Wright; uncle Keith Hoffman.
He is survived by his mother, Betsy; father Mark (Sondra); siblings Chad (Lori), Mark (Christina), Tony, Trenity and James; nephew Landyn; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.