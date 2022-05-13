Jeremy Kendzora, 40, of St. Joseph, died unexpectedly on May 3, 2022. Jeremy was born January 8, 1982, in St. Joseph, to Daniel Kendzora and Sue Miller.
He was an HVAC tech and was owner and operator of Kendzora Brothers Heating and Cooling. Jeremy worked with his dad in the family business that has operated through four generations.
Jeremy married Tabbi Cooper on August 17, 2018 and she survives. Also surviving are children Cadence, Latessa, Alexus, Gunnar, Lilly; his father and step-mother Daniel and Beth Kendzora; mother Sue Miller; grandmother Mary Kendzora; brother Andrew Kendzora (Peggy), sister Mindy Speer, nieces and nephew; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers Richard Kendzora and Walter Miller.
Jeremy was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved to mushroom hunt and hunt for arrowheads and Bobby Dazzlers. Jeremy loved being in the woods, it was his pride and joy. He was a man of all trades, loved his cars, but most of all loved his family.
In lieu of flowers memorials to the family would be appreciated.
Visitation will be 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.