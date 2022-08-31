Jeremy Stoke Mattice, 49, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022 at his home. He was born December 23, 1972 in St. Joseph, son of Jeanette and Andy Mattice. He graduated from Benton High School, class of 1991. He married Carla Cox on October 5, 1996. He worked at former Hallett Wire and InSteel as a Machine Operator. Jeremy enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, taking trips to Branson and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Jeremy was preceded in death by mother-in-law, Vyrl Cox, maternal grandparents, Loretta and Ralph Bustard, maternal grandfather, Harold Hiney and paternal grandfather, Henry Mattice Sr. Survivors include, wife, Carla Mattice of the home, his parents Andy and Jeanette Mattice of St. Joseph, children, Jeremy "Jub" Mattice, Jr., Cheyenne "Chey" Mattice, Jacie Mattice, sister, Andrea (Travis) Peek of Wetmore, KS, brother-in-law's, Bill (Vickie) Cox of Savannah, MO and Marvin Cox of St. Joseph, sister-in-law, Shirley (Scott) Claycomb of St. Joseph, grandchildren, Adyson Green, AJ Green, Legend Littlejohn, paterneral grandmother, Jean Mattice-Atkins, nephews, Cameron (Passion) Higgins, Dallis (Amber) Cox, Dillon Cox, Dakota Cox and nieces, Cierra (Kameron) Butts, Valerie (Beau) Steele and Monica Kelso, 8 great-nephews, 7 great-nieces and numerous cousins.
Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at Bethel Cemetery, DeKalb, MO. Memorials are requested to the Jeremy Mattice Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.