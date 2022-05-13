Jerry Comer, 69, Weston, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
He was born September 9, 1952 in Glasgow, Missouri to Cecil and Edna (Hicks) Comer. He was a lifelong resident of Weston.
He married Donna Kay Fox on August 11, 1973. She survives of the home.
Jerry was a forklift operator for Cook Paint and Varnish Company in North Kansas City, Missouri for 21 years.
The only thing Jerry loved more than fishing was his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; and two brothers.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Donna; sons, Jason Comer (Michelle), and Justin Comer (Rachelle); two granddaughters, Amy and Kaitlyn Comer; two step-grandchildren, Dylan and Hailey Armstrong; two great-granddaughters, Isabelle and Amelia; two sisters, Linda Finnell and Stella McHone (Bill); numerous nieces and nephews.
