Jerry Dean Grippando, 59, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022 at his home. He was born July 30, 1962 in St. Joseph, son of Marilee and John Grippando. He attended King City High School. He worked for Heartland Residential Care as a maintenance technician. He enjoyed playing ping pong and basketball, was a handy man and jack of many trades. Jerry Dean was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Ronnie and John Raymond Grippando. Survivors include, children, Bryson Grippando, Kelsey Grippando (Isaiah Thompson), Jerry Grippando, Jr. and Joshua Grippando, brothers, Dennis (Carol) Grippando and Brian (Michelle) Grippando, former wife, Fran Grippando and his significant other, Melissa Blair, all of St. Joseph, 5 grandchildren, Jazzy, Kenny, Junior, Damon and Mariah, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Services will be 2:00 pm, Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Rob Diamond officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Ashland Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Jerry Grippando Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.
