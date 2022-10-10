Jerry Dean Jenkins 90, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 in a Saint Joseph, Missouri hospital. He was born December 13, 1931 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of the late Thelma & Arthur Jenkins. He married Coleen Keller on March 17, 1955, and they shared 67 years of marriage together. Jerry graduated from the McKinley Grade School, then Benton High School in 1949, he then served in the United States Air Force for 4 years. He worked for the United States Postal Service, retiring after 42 years of service as a clerk. Jerry was a sports enthusiast and enjoyed the Kansas City Chiefs. He also enjoyed traveling, and woodworking, even building his own house. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Robert Jenkins and Jack Elliott, and a sister, Patricia Elliott. He is survived by wife, Coleen Jenkins of the home, son, Jeff (Lynn) Jenkins, Saint Joseph, MO, and daughter, Jennifer Jenkins (Joy Miller), Olathe, KS, 5 nieces, and several great & great-great nieces and nephews. He will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home. A private family service will be held at a later date.
