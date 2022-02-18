Jerry E. Whittington 74, of Savannah, MO., passed away Friday, February 4, 2022 in a Saint Joseph health care center. He was born January 22, 1948 in Gentry, Missouri, son of the late Opal & Earl Whittington. He graduated from Central High School class of 1966, and had worked at Sunshine Sign Company. He enjoyed spending time on the Missouri River, boating, fishing, and exploring. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by wife, Linda Whittington of the home, sisters, Linda (Michael) Warner, Kansas City, MO, and Connie (Robert) Blakley, St. Joseph, MO, best friend, Mike Terrill, Kansas City, MO, niece, Kayli Warner, Atlanta, GA, and nephew, Christopher Schooling. He will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
