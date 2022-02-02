Jerry Keith (Noot) Turnbull, 85, died Thursday afternoon, January 13 at the home in Dearborn, MO. He was born in New Point, Missouri on December 23, 1936. He was the oldest of 3 children of Charles Keith Turnbull and Ethel Mary Noellsch. He graduated from the Oregon High School in 1955.
He married Shirley Wahalen in December 1958. The couple had 3 children...Kathy Carr (Roger) of Chillicothe, MO, Penny Eads (Geoffery)of Jamesport, MO, and Casey Turnbull (Marcia) of North Kansas City, MO.
in 1971, he married Edna Neely and her 2 children in to family Michael Neely (Sharon)of Wilimington, North Carolina, and Patrick Neely (Vickie) of Dearborn.
He was a member of the Operating Engineers Union 101 for better then 50 years. He was a Shriner and a member of the American Legion. He was in the National Guard. He was very gifted, funny, quirky, and a talented man being able to do most anything he set his mind to. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife of 50 plus years, Edna; sister Ada Buck; brother Hubert (Herb) Turnbull, both of Oregon, MO. His children Kathy Carr, Pennie Eads, and Casey Turnbull, and his step-children Michael Neely and Patrick Neely. He had 8 grandchildren of whom he was very proud. Amy Parker of Overland Park, Kansas, Roger Carr of Eugene, MO, and Kristi Carr of Chillicothe, MO, Geoffery Eads, Jamesport, MO, Brittney Kramer of Jamesport, MO, Levi Neely, Germany, Shaun Neely North Carolina, and Matthew Neely of Stewartsville, MO. There are 18 grandchildren.
He chose to be cremated with no service. The family will receive family and friends on January 20, 2022 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm. There will be no speaker and the family is asking that family and friends share any funny stories and incidents they might have of Jerry. They wish for the Celebration of Life be fun and funny as he was.