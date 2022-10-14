 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast and northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
020, 021, 022, 023, 025, 028, 029, 030, 031, 032, 033, 037, 038,
039, 040, 043, 044, 045, 046, 053, 054, 057, 060, 102, 103, 104,
AND 105...

The National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM
CDT Friday.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 025, 057, 060, 102, 103,
104, and 105.Fire weather zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006,
011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 020, 021, 022, 023, 028, 029, 030,
031, 037, 038, 043, 044, 053, and 054.

* WIND...Gusty westerly winds expected Friday afternoon, with
sustained speeds of 15 to 25 mph and wind gusts to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY...Relative humidity falling to 20-25 percent Friday
afternoon.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Jerry Lee Long

  • 0
Jerry Lee Long

Jerry Lee Long, 74, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

He was born July 30, 1948 to Billy Lee Long and Jeanne Vetter. Jerry joined the Navy in 1966 until his retirement in 2003 in Chesapeake, Virginia. He was married to Florence Long until her death in January of 2021.

Jerry was preceded in death by his father; mother; wife; sister, Cathy; brother, Steven Michael.

He is survived by three children, Toby Long, Tammy Long, Tonya Mercer (Scott); four grandchildren, Kennedy Long, Caitlin Hall (Brad), Michael Mercer, Jacob Mercer; one great-granddaughter; one great-grandson; siblings, Cindy Leonard, Linda Butler, Bill Long.

Jerry got to spend the last year of his life home with family who will truly miss him.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Leavenworth National Cemetery at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project.

