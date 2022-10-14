Jerry Lee Long, 74, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022.
He was born July 30, 1948 to Billy Lee Long and Jeanne Vetter. Jerry joined the Navy in 1966 until his retirement in 2003 in Chesapeake, Virginia. He was married to Florence Long until her death in January of 2021.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father; mother; wife; sister, Cathy; brother, Steven Michael.
He is survived by three children, Toby Long, Tammy Long, Tonya Mercer (Scott); four grandchildren, Kennedy Long, Caitlin Hall (Brad), Michael Mercer, Jacob Mercer; one great-granddaughter; one great-grandson; siblings, Cindy Leonard, Linda Butler, Bill Long.
Jerry got to spend the last year of his life home with family who will truly miss him.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Leavenworth National Cemetery at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project.