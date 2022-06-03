Jerry Lee Parker, 81, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
He was born in St. Joseph, Missouri to Tilman and Buena (Butcher) Parker. He graduated from Benton High School.
Jerry married Jean Bird on October 26, 1963. She survives of the home.
He enjoyed fishing and spending lots of time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was loved by all!
He was preceded in death by his parents; and nephew, Stevie Kush.
He is survived by his sister, Donna Frady; children, Dawn Long (Dale); Jacky Sample (Paul); Jodee Bernard (Randy); Matthew Parker (Andrea); ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; a niece and nephew; numerous extended family and friends.
Celebration of Life 5:00 P.M. Sunday, Wyatt Park Christian Church. The family will have a reception immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Mosaic Life Care Cancer Center or Wyatt Park Christian Church.