Jerry Lee Smith, 86, of Maryville, MO, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at his home in Maryville.
Jerry was born on August 2, 1935, in Nodaway County, and was a lifelong resident of the area.
His parents were Bonnie Geraldine (Elder) Langsford, and his stepfather was Ralph Langsford. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded by several brothers and sisters.
Jerry had lived for several years at the Fox Group Home in Maryville. He liked his donuts and coffee in the morning. He was friendly and didn’t know a stranger and would always give you a “hi-five”, and a handshake. He liked to bowl, and go dancing, and to color. He also like to take 4-wheelers rides.
He had many friends at group home and will be missed there.
His survivors include his brother, Ron (Judy) Langsford, Graham, MO, his sisters, Marilyn Ruby and Barb (Steve) Bolt, and brothers Bob and Danny Langsford, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The burial will follow in the Lamar Cemetery, Elmo, MO.
The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the Bram Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the funeral home to help with final expenses.