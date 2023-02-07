Jerry Lee Smith
1942-2023
Jerry Lee Smith, 80, of Union Star, Missouri, went home to be with the Lord on February 5th, 2023. He was born March 7th, 1942, to Kenneth and Florene Smith. He married Patty on July 7th, 1967. Jerry served in the Military in the United States Army from 1964 to 1966 and is a Vietnam Veteran. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Union Star. Jerry enjoyed golfing whether it be on the golf course, in his front yard, or watching it on TV. He loved hunting and spending time outdoors, but his favorite thing to do was to watch all of his grandkids participate in their numerous sports and other activities. Above all, Jerry faithfully served his Lord and Savior, and his greatest desire was for others to know him. Survivors include Wife, Patty Smith. Daughters; Debbie (David) Long, Lorie (Jerry) Scott, Lenis (John) Spalding, Kristie (Chad) Buckles. Grandchildren; Aaron (Nicole) Long, Dava (Jonathan) Hackett, Joshua Scott, Kaylee Barnett, Jonathan Spalding, Kolby (Stephanie) Barnett, Michelle Scott, Kaybriana Spalding (Kyle), Kagen Barnett, Elizabeth Spalding. Siblings; Jim (Diana) Smith, Mary (Randall) Hill, Phyllis Mueller, Roger (Debbie) Smith, Mickey (Monica) Smith. Brother-in-law Ralph (Louana) Holt. Great Grandchildren, Jayleigh, Matthias, Nevaeh, Zoey, Amelia, Colton and Gunner. And numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Friday, February 10th from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the First Baptist Church of Union Star. Funeral Services will be Saturday, February 11th at 2:00 P.M. at the Union Star High School Gymnasium. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to God’s Mountain. Make checks payable to First Baptist Church of Stanberry, 102 West 3rd Stanberry, MO, 64489. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com