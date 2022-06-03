Jerry Lewis James 86, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022 in a Wathena, KS health care center. He was born March 10, 1936 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Myrtle and Charles "Bud" James. He attended Pickett High School, and graduated from Easton High School. He worked in the meat department at Parisoff's Grocery Store for over 35 years, and later at Hochenauer's Grocery Store in Gower, as a butcher before retiring. He was a member of the King Hill Masonic Lodge #376 A.F.& A. M, the Order of the Eastern Star as a Worthy Patron, and he was a 32 Degree Scottish Freemason. Jerry married Jean Ann Parsons on June 8, 1958 by William L. Lane at the Clarksdale Christian Church. They moved from St. Joseph to Agency Missouri in 1978, and then resided the last 5 years with their daughter and son in law, Jerri Ann and Dennis Daly in St. Joseph. Jerry was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Jean Ann, his parents, grandparents, Bertha Herren and Charles James, sister, Carol Hollingsworth, and brother Charles "Sonny" James, in laws, Herman and Elizabeth Parsons, as well as three brothers in law, and a sister in law, five nieces and a nephew. Survivors include: daughter, Jerri Ann (Dennis) Daly, son Randall (Sue) James, St. Joseph, MO, and daughter, Rhonda (Rob) Robertson, Gallatin, MO, grandchildren, Brian Turner, Sara (Jeff) Roland, Jennifer Daly, Aaron (Laura) Turner, Tanner James (Chad Miller,) and Erica (Aaron) Walker, former son-in-law, Bob Turner, sister Virginia Waitkoss Vest, brother in law, Bill Hollingsworth, sisters in law and brother in law, Evelyn James, Marjorie Leslie, Betty (Jim) McIntosh, Mary Kay Reid, and numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. Special thank you to all the Mosaic Hospice and St. Croix Hospice staff, as well as the nurses and staff of Wathena Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, and Janet Daly, who took such good care of Jerry and Jean Ann before Jean Ann’s passing in November of last year.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 PM Tuesday, followed by funeral services and public live stream 2:00 pm Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the King Hill Masonic Lodge. Online condolence, obituary and live stream at www.ruppfuneral.com.