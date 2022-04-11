Jerry P. Bullock, 76, Savannah, Missouri, passed away peacefully with family and clergy at his side on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. He was born November 17, 1945, in Clarksdale, Missouri to James and Sadie (Miller) Bullock. He graduated from Stewartsville High School and worked several years for Wyeth Hardware Company in numerous capacities and eventually retired from Blish-Mize Hardware as a Territorial Sales Manager. In addition, he served in the MO Army National Guard.
Jerry’s hobbies included fishing, hunting, golfing, and bird watching. Jerry also enjoyed reading and researching American and European history, and collecting stamps, and coins. After retiring, he visited several early American historical sites in the United States and was always up to a good (sometimes heated) political debate. He was an avid supporter of the American Dream, the U.S. Military, First Responders, the Bill of Rights, and a Lifetime NRA member. Although Jerry did not attend church on a regular basis, he was a Christian and accepted Jesus Christ as his savior.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, and brother James. Survivors include son, Tim (Joyce) Bullock of St Joseph, Step-granddaughters, Brandi (Dustin) Norris St. Joseph, Morgan (Nolan) Sigrist, Wathena, KS, Great-grandchildren, Halle, Drew, and Colt. Sisters, Linda (Robert) Gann of Easton, MO Mary (Chet) Pritchard of Golden, CO, Janet Campbell of St. Joseph, and several nieces and nephews.
Per Jerry’s wishes, he has been cremated under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The date for the celebration of life service is to be determined.