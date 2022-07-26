Jerry Wayne Davison 79, formerly of the Rushville, MO area, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022 at a Shawnee Mission, KS health care center. He was born November 17, 1942 in St. Joseph, son of the late Charlene and Harold Davison. He grew up and attended school in rural Savannah, MO. He married Vicki Hauber on October 21, 1966. He worked at Schultz Electric and R/S Electric as a Electrician from which he retired. Jerry was a devoted husband and father, caring for his wife through her illness, and coaching and supporting his son playing baseball. Jerry loved being outdoors, especially the mountains. He specifically enjoyed hunting and fishing, and he loved Labrador Retrievers, especially his dog, Rummy. He was a former member of the Air National Guard and IBEW, Local 545. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include: wife, Vicki Davison, son, Clint Davison of Olathe, KS, sister, Gayle Chambers of Doniphan, MO, 3 grandchildren, Chandler, Riley, and Kyle Davison, nephew, Kevin Chambers, and niece, Sherri Chambers.
Funeral Services will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home where the family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.