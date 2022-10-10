Jesse James Denbow 25, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 in Saint Joseph, MO. He was born July 3, 1997 in St. Joseph, MO, son of Erin and Brian Denbow. He graduated from Savannah High School, and worked in the roofing industry. He enjoyed music, playing the guitar and singing, baseball, running track in high school, and all sports. He liked living on the edge, but most especially spending time with his family. Jesse was preceded in death by father, Brian Wayne Denbow. Survivors include: mother, Erin McDonald-Sullivan (Marv) St. Joseph, MO, maternal grandparents, Dennis and Vernetta McDonald, siblings: Alex Denbow, Ashley Denbow, Maggie Demers, Zakk MCdonald, Ricky Winder, and Courtney Throckmorton. Jesse was an Organ donor. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Tuesday, funeral services and public livestream 10 am Wednesday October 5, 2022, at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.
- KQ2 News:
- Download Our Apps
- Email Alerts