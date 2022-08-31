Jessie Kay Jackson, 53, of St Joseph, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022 at her home. She was born October 22, 1968 in St. Joseph, daughter of Ethel Wolfenbarger. She was later fostered in her childhood years by Bill and Nancy Jones. She attended Raytown South High School. Jessie enjoyed listening to music, working puzzles, cleaning, baking, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren and her dogs. Jessie was preceded in death by mother, Ethel Wolfenbarger, brother, Darrell Wolfenbarger, and granddaughters, Evelyn Grace and Paige Nichole. Survivors include: daughters, Tiffany Osborn of St. Joseph and Amanda Jackson of Overland Park, KS, her foster parents, Bill and Nancy Jones, brothers, Steve Wolfenbarger of St Joseph, John (Chrissy) Wolfenbarger of St. Joseph, Robert (Bobbie) Wolfenbarger of Boonville, MO, David Wolfenbarger of St. Joseph, and Brett (Stacy) Jones of Lees Summit, MO, sister, Brenda (Terry) Wallace of Jemison, AL, grandchildren, Amelia Kaye, Mariah Leah, Hadlee Maye, Addison Michelle, Aiden Michael, and Scarlett Rose, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Blakely Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the National Kidney Foundation.
