Jimmer Horn, 76 of St Joseph, MO has won the battle and has been escorted through that doorway into eternity by angels and past family members who are so glad to see him. His very last breath inhaled here was also his very first breath inhaled in Heaven, on Saturday August 6, 2022. We sorrow not as those who have no hope for we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so, those also which sleep in Jesus will God bring with Him at the time of the Rapture.
Jimmer is still a legend, a mystery, and a force much bigger than life as, in his case, death erases nothing.
Jimmer was born James C. Horn, only son of Homer and Alberta Horn, brother to Carroll Frakes and Sherry Charles, whom he teased unmercifully. He possessed uncanny athletic abilities setting many State records and school records that took decades to match with one State record in the Shot-put that is still unmatched. He shared his hours of practice and his joy in achieving the goals he set for himself. Once as he practiced with the shot-put ball he slung it up over his parent’s house which landed right in the center of the family’s automobile windshield. His wit and his charm were both never-ending, much of which he inherited from his dad. And, like his dad, he told many stories about growing up on the farm of his Grandpa Jones and episodes with all his cousins.
After graduation, he received a full-ride scholarship to Missouri University to play football. He had lettered in Football, Basketball, and Track. Tiring of MU, he switched to Northwest and finally decided to join the Navy to serve his country. He played football for the Navy where he got one front tooth knocked out before being shipped to VietNam to complete a partial tour, then back again for a full tour of duty off the blue waters. He won many ribbons, medals, citations, and respect for the VietNamese people. He said they were good people who were caught up in a political war over Communism. His four years of service qualified him for a military burial, to be held at the DeKalb Christian Church and his quiet burial in the Horn Family Plot at Sugarcreek Cemetery.
Jimmer was always giving credit rather than accepting credit in every area of his life. He could do anything electrical, plumbing, wall-papering, painting, yard work, anything, and do it well..
He leaves his wife Sandy of more than fifty years in the care of her savior, Jesus, knowing that His strength will give her courage and hope. He is survived by their only son, Kelly S. Horn (Alison), and their daughters, Hayley Thompson (Brad) and Gemi Surritte (Deacon), sister Sherry Charles (Tom) and brother in law George Frakes. Grandfather to fourteen beginning with James Brennan Horn, Cheyenne, Mady, Sadie, Bradley, Clementine, Kyleigh, Bodi, Tuesday, Lexi, Charley, Linus, Rawley, and Edward, and doubly blessed with eight great-grandchildren, Raelyn, Hazleigh, Avi, Mi’lani, Roman, Jasper, and IDENTICAL TWINS, Stetson and Summit.
Jimmer loved to fish, hike, swim, play all sports, and had a great appreciation for our National Parks and camping in them. He was truly a mountain of a man in all areas of his life. He accepted Jesus at the age of 12 and his life demonstrated his love of our Lord. He was a most generous and honest man.
Sadly there are no adequate words to convey to all who did not know him what a marvelous and precious man Jimmer Horn was except to say how Greatly Loved and treasured he was and how much he will be missed. His favorite charities were the Noyes Children’s Home, and New Vision Worship Center. Instead of sadness and tears, he would want everyone to count on their good memories and on their faith in God. In lieu of flowers or donations, he would ask that you carry a sack of groceries to a hungry family, show kindness and generosity to the less fortunate and you would offer up a sincere prayer for all the addicted in our community for their victory over substances. . The family will receive friends from 6- 8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Funeral services: 10:00 am, Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at DeKalb Christian Church, Pastor David Jordan officiating. Interment with full Military Navy Honors, Sugar Creek Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.